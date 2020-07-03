Pay ₹50 lakh to bereaved families of railway staff: NFIR

The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend compensation of ₹50 lakh to the family members of railway employees, who had succumbed to COVID-19 in the line of duty.
“Railway employees have been risking the pandemic to perform duties. The nature of their work puts them at greater risk compared to other government employees. Although social distancing is an important norm to be followed, it is not practically possible to observe the same while discharging daily duties,” said M. Raghavaiah, general secretary of the union, in a letter to the Union Minister.
While several staff have tested positive for COVID-19, some have also succumbed to the infection. At present, there is no provision for payment of ex gratia or monetary compensation to the families of employees, who die due to COVID-19 while discharging their official duties. The NFIR leader appealed to the Finance Minister to ensure that each family of an employee, who died of COVID-19, is paid a compensation of at least ₹50 lakh in order to enable them lead a dignified life.
