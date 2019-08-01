Pay ₹2.76 cr. in cost recovery charges in 15 days, TSIIC told

Development Commissioner for Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone and 100% EoUs in A.P., Telangana and Chhattisgarh A.R.M. Reddy has asked the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) to pay ₹2.76 crore towards cost recovery charges within 15 days.

TSIIC had defaulted in paying bills towards salaries for customs officials posted at the SEZs developed at Nanakramguda, Jedcherla, Warangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Malakpet and Fab City.

Announcing the decision at a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that the TSIIC had failed to meet the cost towards salaries incurred by VSEZ for deploying customs officials at the six SEZs developed by TSIIC since 2016-17.

Officials from TSIIC and VSEZ attended the meeting held to discuss the status of compliance of the SEZ Act and rules by the TSIIC developers. TSIIC is a developer in a number of SEZs in Telangana. It has been a long-standing issue with TSIIC and VSEZ in various SEZs in Telengana.

Lapses galore

Taking serious note of the lapses, Mr. Reddy requested the TSIIC officials to comply with the rules within 15 days and said execution of lease deed with the SEZ entrepreneurs should only be done after the issue of Letter of Approval (LoA) by the Unit Approval Committee of SEZ. The non-compliance of rules by the TSIIC Fab City developer was brought to their notice and it had been advised to comply with it in the next two weeks.

Mr. Redyd underlined the urgency of clearing of dues as the issue was pointed out by the CAG and in Rajya Sabha.

Telangana State has the maximum number of SEZs in the zone which comprises Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattigarh.

Issues pertaining to safety and security issues, prevention of unauthorised entry of persons into SEZs, demarcation of SEZ areas from non-SEZ areas, issue of identity cards and functioning of DTA (Domestic Tariff Area) units in SEZ came up for discussion.

Employment boost

During the first quarter of the year, the SEZs in Telangana recorded exports to the tune of ₹15,254 crore with biggest contribution from IT/ITES sector amounting to ₹13,874 crore. Mr. Reddy appreciated the contribution of SEZs of Telangana to the foreign exchange earnings. Employment was generated for 2.84 lakh people in Telangana during the first quarter with an investment of ₹28,592 crore.