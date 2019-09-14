Pay ₹20 crore dues to farmers immediately, Joint Collector orders NCS Sugars

Vizianagaram Joint Collector K. Venkata Ramana Reddy on Friday directed NCS Sugars in Sitanagaram to immediately pay ₹20 crore arrears to farmers by selling off its properties and molasses if necessary.

Mr. Ramana Reddy held discussions with Bobbili MLA Sambangi China Venkata Appala Naidu, Parvatipuram MLA Alaganji Joga Rao and NCS Sugars Managing Director Narayanam Srinivas.

Mr. Srinivas reportedly said that the sugar industry was facing a crisis throughout the country, and claimed that the factory was not in a position to clear debts in one go. Mr. Ramana Reddy, however, directed the managing director of the company to explore all means of raising the money, including selling off properties and assets including the 7,750 metric tonnes of molasses, which would fetch around ₹4.5 crore.

“The government will have to resort to using the Revenue Recovery Act if the management fails to follow the directions within three months. It should not stop sugar crushing in the coming season as many farmers have already planted sugarcane in thousands of acres,” the Joint Collector said.