Pay ₹1 crore ex gratia to kin of fire accident victim: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the government pay an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of the deceased in the fire that broke out at Visakha Solvents located in the Pharma City developed by the Ramky group, on the lines of the compensation paid to the victims of styrene vapour leak at LG Polymers.
“The government should also ensure best treatment to the injured persons,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The government has not learnt any lessons and is failing in preventing the industrial accidents in Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Naidu said. The complacency of the government was putting the lives of the people at huge risk, he observed.
Alleging that there was no timely relief and rescue, Mr. Naidu said even as the mother of the diseased kept wailing at the company gate, neither the revenue nor police officials tried to reach out to her.
While the family members were protesting at the gate, the officials shifted the body of the victim, Srinivasa Rao, through the back door, Mr. Naidu alleged.
‘Illegal detention’
Taking objection to the police “illegally detaining” members of the TDP, the CPI, the BJP, the Jana Sena and the labour unions at the police station for over six hours, Mr. Naidu said former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested just for visiting the factory.
“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not learnt any lessons from the LG Polymers tragedy,” he added.
