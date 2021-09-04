Pawan’s tweet on Stalin draws applause in T.N. Assembly

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s appreciation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s efficient governance and his style of functioning through a tweet on August 31 and actor and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi’s meeting with Mr. Stalin found a mention in that State’s Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam’s speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The reading out of the JSP chief’s message in Telugu and rendering of its Tamil version by Mr. Subramaniam evoked a huge round of applause by the members of the treasury benches.

Mr. Kalyan had tweeted that parties could indulge in politics for the sake of coming to power but should set aside politics after forming governments and Mr. Stalin proved it through his deeds. “Your functioning and your government’s performance are role models and inspiring for other States and all parties”, Mr. Kalyan said of Mr. Stalin in his message.

The compliment by Mr. Kalyan’s elder brother Chiranjeevi for Mr. Stalin, that he became a great leader and proved his mettle during the COVID pandemic was also brought to the House’s notice by Mr. Subramaniam.

Meanwhile, actor and producer Bandla Ganesh, who is an ardent fan of the Megastar (Chiranjeevi) and Mr. Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Friday that they are ‘super big bosses’ as the entire episode became viral in the social media and resonated in the Tollywood.