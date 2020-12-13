Pawan worships at Balaji temple at Dokiparru

JSP president Pawan Kalyan offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru in Krishna district on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA

13 December 2020 00:00 IST

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Krishna district on Saturday.

He was welcomed by temple trust board chairman Pitchi Reddy and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited MD P.V. Krishna Reddy.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others participated in the programme.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan reached the Gannavaram airport at 10 a.m., where he was given a rousing reception by party cadres from Krishna and Guntur districts.

Farmers submitted a memorandum at Vuyyuru, requesting him to raise his voice against the governments’ negligence in resolving a host of issues faced by them.