Andhra Pradesh

Pawan worships at Balaji temple at Dokiparru

JSP president Pawan Kalyan offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru in Krishna district on Saturday.  

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru village in Krishna district on Saturday.

He was welcomed by temple trust board chairman Pitchi Reddy and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited MD P.V. Krishna Reddy.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and others participated in the programme.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan reached the Gannavaram airport at 10 a.m., where he was given a rousing reception by party cadres from Krishna and Guntur districts.

Farmers submitted a memorandum at Vuyyuru, requesting him to raise his voice against the governments’ negligence in resolving a host of issues faced by them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 12:02:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pawan-worships-at-balaji-temple-at-dokiparru/article33317086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY