Pawan vows to be the voice of fisherfolk, farmers at Centre

April 24, 2024 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - UPPADA

UPPADA

Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday promised to be the voice of the fisherfolk at the Centre to fight against the threats to marine pollution and the livelihood of coastal communities due to various industrial activities being carried out by the ONGC, Reliance, and Aurobindo groups on the Kakinada coast.

Addressing the gathering here at a public meeting during Varahi Vijaya Bheri after filing his nomination papers for Pithapuram Assembly Constituency, Mr. Pawan said that he had access to the BJP high command, with whom he could lobby for the pollution-free development and tackle the environmental challenges being posed by the industries.

On Kakinada SEZ, Mr. Pawan promised to come to the rescue of farmers who parted with their 10,000 acres of land for the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) if BJP-TDP-JSP was voted to power.

“The KSEZ land has been changing hands from various investors over the past decade. However, the promised projects are yet to be grounded in the KSEZ. The farmers in the KSEZ have been suffering from an irreparable loss that will be compensated by grounding the projects with huge employment potential,” Mr. Pawan said.

On the pending Ameenabad harbour project, he alleged hat the ruling party had diverted funds allocated for the Ameenabad harbour off Uppada coast. It had been ignored after completion of the 30% work. At least 20,000 fisherfolk families would have benefited if the harbour is commissioned, he said.

“I have come from a socialist background. I have been the ambassador of handloom products as a gesture of it. The spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has been the source to run the Jana Sena Party. It is the only party in Indian political history to run for over a decade without power”. Mr. Pawan promised to address the challenges of coastal erosion and access to safe drinking water for the fisherfolk.