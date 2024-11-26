Pawan urges Centre to assist in developing tourism sector in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged the Union government to provide necessary support and funds for tourism projects in the State that will serve as the crown jewels of the State.

Pawan Kalyan met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi to discuss State tourism projects on Tuesday.

Highlighting key aspects of tourism development in the State, Mr. Kalyan explained various State tourism projects and circuits to him. “Central government assistance is essential for the development of tourism in the State. A National Tourism University can be established in the State. Arasavalli and Mangalagiri temples can be developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme,” he said.

Mr. Kalyan said, “Andhra Pradesh has proposed four projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Program. Of this, the Centre has approved three projects, including Araku — Lambasingi, Konaseema and Srisailam. Araku — Lambasingi eco-tourism and adventure category project offers opportunities for enjoying natural beauty, trekking and experiencing tribal culture and traditions. The Konaseema project was modelled after Kerala’s backwaters. It will utilise the Godavari backwaters to attract tourists, allowing them to experience the local culture and traditions. Similarly, the Srisailam project will develop Srisailam as a spiritual and cultural tourism hub, with the construction of cottages, safaris, and trekking in the Nallamala forests, connecting with the temple.”

Mr. Kalyan said that Arasavalli and Mangalagiri temples could be developed under the PRASAD Scheme. It would bring significant development to these temples in the regions of North Andhra and Amaravati, increasing amenities, visitors and employment for locals. Under the Special Assistance to State Capital Investment (SASCI) package, the State proposed these three projects — Gandikota, Akhanda Godavari and Suryalanka Beach — with a request for immediate release of ₹250 crore. “The said fund would help in creating infrastructure and facilities to attract tourists in those areas, allowing for the timely development of these significant projects in the State,” he said.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has the second-largest coastline in the country, with 974 km, Mr. Kalyan said that A.P. currently has 283 beaches, with Rushikonda Beach being the only one recognized as a Blue Flag Beach. “The Centre’s assistance is required to develop more Blue Flag Beaches, which would attract foreign tourists and create environmentally sustainable employment,” he added.

Mr. Shekhawat responded positively, assuring him of the Central government’s continued support and encouragement.