Pawan to tour Rayalaseema from Dec. 1

JSP president Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to tour Rayalaseema districts for six days from December 1.

Mr. Pawan is expected to focus on interacting with public groups and farmers’ and regional issues, apart from holding internal meetings with the party cadres.

According to sources, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will arrive at the Renigunta airport on December 1 and proceed to Railway Kodur in Kadapa district, where he will interact with the farmers.

On December 2, he will hold meetings with the party cadres from Chittoor and Kadapa districts in Tirupati.

His itinerary includes a visit to Madanapalle and a conclave with the party cadres from Anantapur district.

As it is Mr. Pawan’s first visit to the region after the JSP’s debacle in the elections, it is expected to give a boost to the sagging morale of the cadres.

