Pawan to tour Rayalaseema from Dec. 1

JSP president Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to tour Rayalaseema districts for six days from December 1.
Mr. Pawan is expected to focus on interacting with public groups and farmers’ and regional issues, apart from holding internal meetings with the party cadres.
According to sources, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will arrive at the Renigunta airport on December 1 and proceed to Railway Kodur in Kadapa district, where he will interact with the farmers.
On December 2, he will hold meetings with the party cadres from Chittoor and Kadapa districts in Tirupati.
His itinerary includes a visit to Madanapalle and a conclave with the party cadres from Anantapur district.
As it is Mr. Pawan’s first visit to the region after the JSP’s debacle in the elections, it is expected to give a boost to the sagging morale of the cadres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.