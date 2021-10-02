Pawan to launch road repairs initiative at Hukumpeta

Authorities fill potholes on Dowleswaram barrage, deny JSP chief permission to stage protest

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is all set to launch the party’s State-level initiative of repairing bad roads at Hukumpeta, near Rajamahendravaram, in East Godavari district on Saturday.

In September, the JSP had documented the roads that required repair across the State and gave four weeks time to the government to come out with an action plan, failing which it it proposed to repair the roads itself.

In another development, the authorities concerned on Friday evening carried out temporary repairs by filling the potholes on the Dowleswaram barrage road, where Mr. Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced to launch the party’s initiative on October 2 marking Gandhi jayanthi. The authorities also denied him permission to launch the protest on the barrage.

JSP authorities said Mr. Pawan Kalyan would launch the initiative at Hukumpeta and also address the gathering on Saturday.

JSP district president Kandula Durgesh and political affairs committee member Patam Nanaji appealed to the party cadres to join the initiative in a big way.