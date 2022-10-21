Pawan hails bail granted to JSP leaders by Andhra Pradesh HC

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 21, 2022 22:12 IST

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has thanked the High Court for granting bail to the nine leaders on whom cases were registered during his visit to Visakhapatnam a few days ago.

In a press release, Mr. Kalyan stated that the granting of bail and the direction to not arrest any other leader gave him immense pleasure, and that the government-sponsored commotion was witnessed by all. The JSP started a legal battle against the false cases and it trusted the judiciary. “We will see that the remaining victims get relief from the cases foisted on them,” he added.

