Andhra Pradesh

Pawan hails bail granted to JSP leaders by Andhra Pradesh HC

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has thanked the High Court for granting bail to the nine leaders on whom cases were registered during his visit to Visakhapatnam a few days ago.

In a press release, Mr. Kalyan stated that the granting of bail and the direction to not arrest any other leader gave him immense pleasure, and that the government-sponsored commotion was witnessed by all. The JSP started a legal battle against the false cases and it trusted the judiciary. “We will see that the remaining victims get relief from the cases foisted on them,” he added.


