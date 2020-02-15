Pawan strongly opposes change of capital

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has said that no one has the power to change the capital from Amaravati. Mr. Kalyan along with party leaders toured the Amaravati region, for the first time, after coming back from Delhi.

Addressing a series of meetings at Yerrebalem, Krishnayapalem, and Rayapudi where local land owners have been agitating for the last two months against the State government’s move to decentralise administration and have three capitals, Mr. Kalyan said that the decision to establish the capital at Amaravati was taken in 2014 and the then opposition, YSRCP, approved it.

‘Action plan soon’

“I reiterate that the crisis relating to Amaravati is not just limited to 29 villages, but it related to five crore people of the State. Every time, a government changes, they can not change the capital wasting crores of rupees. I vow to stand by the farmers here and soon, we will chalk out a joint action plan with the BJP. The central leaders of the BJP were busy with elections in Delhi and now they will join the agitation,” said Mr. Kalyan.

Speaking to farmers at Krishnayapalem, Mr. Kalyan said that land owners have given their lands with the hope that the capital would come up in the region. “The locals have given away their lands to the government which promised them a new capital would come up in their area and not for ‘Navaratnalu.’ If you have issues with the TDP, resolve with them, why are you directing your ire at innocent farmers in Amaravati? So far, 41 farmers have committed suicide in this region. Our state is a small State with just 13 districts and I urge Chief Minister not to take hasty decisions which affect the entire population,” said Mr. Kalyan.

Party leaders Nayub Kamal, Boyaboyina Srinivasa Rao and others accompanied the Jana Sena chief.