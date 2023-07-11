Pawan should apologise to volunteers for his remarks, says Roja

July 11, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tourism and Sports Minister R.K. Roja took exception to Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against the volunteer system in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, Ms. Roja cautioned that the volunteers would teach a befitting lesson to the JSP chief if he continued his ‘loose talk’.

“The Jana Sena cannot do anything to the volunteer system. Mr. Pawan Kalyan should tender an apology to the volunteers for his baseless and uncharitable remarks against them,” she said.

Even while asserting that he would continue the volunteer system if voted to power, Mr. Pawan Kalyan was spewing venom against them. He was parroting TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s script. He was not just afraid of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy but also volunteers. Hence, he was making such allegations. He should remember that Jana Sainiks also utilised the services of volunteers during the COVID pandemic, she said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is not even a ward member. How come central intelligence gave a report to him? The JSP leader should understand the basic difference between missing and human trafficking. Andhra Pradesh is not among the top 10 States with regard to missing cases. Telangana stands in the sixth place. Can Mr. Pawan Kalyan question Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao? Why was he silent when the call money sex racket shook the State during the TDP rule?” she asked.