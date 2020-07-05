Pawan seeks immediate financial assistance to advocates

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has demanded that the government should explain why it has not released ₹100 crore for the advocates' welfare fund, and give reasons for not paying the monthly stipend of ₹5,000 to junior lawyers under the ‘YSR Law Nestam’ scheme.
He stated in a press release that the advocates were leading hand-to-mouth existence due to the closure of courts including the High Court on account of the lockdown.
A vast majority of the advocates were getting meagre income as the court work came to a standstill.
The junior lawyers would have managed their financial position to some extent if stipend was paid to them as per the Chief Minister's commitment.
As far as the government's ₹100 crore contribution to advocates' welfare fund is concerned, a G.O. was issued but the amount was not released.
Mr. Kalyan stated that the Bezawada Bar Association has, in a representation, mentioned that about 80 per cent of the advocates were struggling to keep themselves afloat and wanted a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to be given for six months irrespective of their position (senior or junior). The government should, therefore, help advocates in overcoming the severe problems caused by lockdown, the JSP president appealed.
