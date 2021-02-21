Pawan seeks fresh notification for MPTC, ZPTC polls

VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has requested the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar to issue a fresh notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections on the ground that the process that happened before the pandemic was fraught with irregularities.

Mr. Kalyan said many JSP candidates were prevented from filing nominations.

He welcomed the SEC’s decision to give another chance for such candidates to file their nominations subject to submission of proof of attacks and intimidation. However, he said the complaints were not being taken seriously.

Mr. Kalyan said JSP leaders were sent to meet the Collectors with valid proofs, but to no avail as the complaints were being ignored.

He insisted that justice would be done only if a fresh notification is issued, and expressed his resolve to make an appeal to that effect in the High Court.