Pawan seeks ₹35,000 aid for each rain-hit farmer

JSP will intensify protest if the government does not act in 48 hours

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has demanded that a compensation of at least ₹35,000 (including an immediate assistance of ₹10,000) should be paid to each farmer whose crops have been damaged by Cyclone Nivar.

“If the State government does not act within 48 hours, the JSP will intensify protests,” he told the media at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, where he sat on a ‘deeksha’ as a mark of solidarity with the farmers.

Crop damage

Mr. Pawan said that crops in more than 17 lakh acres were damaged by heavy rains and floods, which compounded the woes of farmers who were reeling under the impact of coronavirus pandemic. He said that farmers had made a minimum investment of ₹50,000 per acre and a compensation of ₹35,000 would help them recoup the loss to some extent.

“Even clearing the submerged fields is an expensive proposition. The government should, therefore, come to their rescue without delay,” he said.