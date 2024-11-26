ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan requests Railway Minister to sanction a RoB at Pithapuram

Published - November 26, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V. Subba Rao

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday. He urged him to approve the construction of a Railway Over Bridge (RoB) on the Samaralakota–Uppada Road in Pithapuram Municipality limits. The said RoB is crucial infrastructure to address traffic congestion and improve road connectivity in the area. The Andhra Pradesh government has identified the need for the RoB to replace the Level Crossing No. 431 at Railway Km 640/30-32 on the Samaralakota–Uppada Road in the Pithapuram urban area. “The Gati Shakti program should be used to approve and expedite this important project,” he said.

Mr. Kalyan also requested that four important trains be granted halts at Pithapuram Railway Station to facilitate the convenience of devotees visiting the Sri Padavallabha Swamy Temple. The trains for which halts are being requested include Nanded–Sambalpur Nagavalli Express, Nanded–Visakhapatnam Superfast Express, Visakhapatnam–Sai Nagar Shirdi Express and AP Express (Visakhapatnam–New Delhi), he said, and also requested the Union Minister to introduce a new train service from Latur to Tirupati.

