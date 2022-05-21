Pawan reiterates need for a strong Opposition in Andhra Pradesh

JSP president bats for a common minimum programme so as not to split the anti-incumbency vote bank

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan has once again stressed the need for a strong Opposition to counter the ruling YSR Congress Party in the State.

“The financial position of Andhra Pradesh has become a hot topic across the country in general and in the national capital in particular. That is the reason why I have tweeted about the State’s financial position being likened to that of the situation in Sri Lanka,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said at Mangalagiri on Friday.

“There is no good governance in the State where people have elected 151 members of the YSRCP to the Assembly. The government has failed in maintaining law and order. The ruling party cannot do whatever it wants just because it has strong numbers,” he said.

“We need a common minimum programme so that the anti-incumbency vote bank doesn’t divide. Unlike in Telangana, we (political parties) are unable to come together and fight for a cause,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Regarding JSP’s alliance with the BJP, he said it was up to the ally to support his ideologies or not. “I have already explained to the BJP leaders about the deteriorating financial position, and law and order in the State. I hope their response will be based on my ideology,” he said.

“We are clear on how to face the elections. The JSP and the BJP will go to the people together,” he made it clear.