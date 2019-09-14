Pawan picks holes in Jagan’s 100-day rule

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said the YSRCP government failed to address the people’s concerns in its first 100 days and nothing concrete has been done in any sector. The government’s functioning lacks transparency and it seems to have a hidden agenda in every issue, according to the actor-turned-politician.

“It’s stand on the capital city Amaravati is detrimental to development and the stubbornness with which it cancelled the tenders for the Polavaram project in an apparent disregard to court directives achieved nothing but imposed an additional burden on the exchequer and an inordinate delay in implementation,” he has observed.

Releasing a report on the government’s performance titled ‘100-day rule of YSRCP lacks transparency & vision’ at the JSP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said if the TDP government had committed a blunder by not issuing a gazette notification on Amaravati as alleged, the YSRCP dispensation could rectify the wrong by notifying the capital city, but it would not do so due to its own compulsions.

The State required approximately ₹50,000 crore for fulfilling the promises made by the YSRCP in its manifesto. Besides, there was a huge fiscal deficit, he pointed out. Mr. Pawan Kalyan said about one lakh daily labourers lost their livelihood because of the delay in clearing the sand policy which brought the construction activity to a grinding halt. “If the government is suspicious that large-scale corruption took place in projects during the TDP regime, it could get them investigated and take action against the culprits. Instead, it put whole projects in the cold storage.”

‘Negative impact’

The JSP chief said that various decisions of the government showed a negative impact on the infrastructure sector, which has a cascading effect on all related sectors. The government chose to review the Power Purchase Agreements without proper evidence of irregularities, he said.