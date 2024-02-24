Pawan, Naidu will leave a clue on 2024 joint manifesto at Tadepalligudem public meeting, says Nadendla Manohar

February 24, 2024 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM

Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Friday announced that JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would together share the details of the joint manifesto at the joint public meeting to be held near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on February 28.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Manohar has said the public meeting would be held on a 21-acre area and 500 leaders representing both parties would be on the dais.

On Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s preference to use two helicopters for the ensuing election campaign, Mr. Manohar said; “Mr. Jagan is set to use two helicopters and the State government has to spend ₹25 crore for the facility. Using government vehicles, two helicopters in particular, is against the Election Commission guidelines. Only the Prime Minister is entitled to use two helicopters on security grounds”.

“We are exploring a legal way over the deployment of two government helicopters for the election campaign for Mr. Jagan. The bureaucrats should also be held responsible for the violation of the existing guidelines. We will also order a probe after we come to power,” said Mr. Manohar.

On the alliance with BJP-Jana Sena and TDP, Mr. Manohar has stated that the talks were still in progress to forge an alliance for the general elections.