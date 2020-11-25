Pawan meets Nadda in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2020 23:30 IST

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and his party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar held an hour-long deliberations with BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Kalyan said he mainly took the plight of thousands of farmers who gave their lands for construction of the capital city in Amaravati and the status of Polavaram project to the notice of Mr. Nadda, who promised to do the needful and thanked the JSP chief for backing his party in the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

He insisted that the BJP-Jana Sena combine would fight on behalf of the farmers in Amaravati who faced the prospect of the capital moving to Visakhapatnam. Mr. Kalyan said he also informed Mr. Nadda about the law and order scenario, particularly the attacks on temples, and the evolving political landscape.

Regarding the candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, Mr. Kalyan said a joint committee of the allies would take a decision soon.

Mr. Manohar said Mr. Nadda was of the firm view that the State government should not meddle with the capital in spite of the fact that the matter was in its purview, as the consequences would be far-reaching. Overall, the deliberations were about ways to strengthen the alliance.