Pawan launches membership drive in Hyderabad

Taking yet another step in organisation-building, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday launched a membership drive in Hyderabad.

He took the first membership and was followed by other leaders of the party, which was gearing up to take on its rivals in the new year.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the enrolment would soon be expanded up to the grassroots level in the two Telugu States.

According to a press release by JSP media relations head P. Hari Prasad, the JSP founder held deliberations with his trusted lieutenants during the last three days on implementing his agenda and the party’s philosophy.

He also took stock of the training programmes being conducted for those keen on working for the JSP, and decided to hold a series of workshops starting with Hyderabad in the coming days. It may be noted that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has been actively campaigning on some important public issues for the last few months and sending frequent reminders to the Central government on its responsibility to fulfil the promises given to the State at the time of bifurcation.

The year 2018 is going to be crucial as the elections are just over a year away, leaving as much time for the JSP to chart a course of action that will reap the dividends it aspires for.