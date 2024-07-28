ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan lauds naming of schemes in Education Dept. after eminent personalities

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is apt to name ‘Vidya Kanuka’ after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, ‘Pratibha Puraskars’ after A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and mid-day meal after Dokka Seethamma, says the Deputy Chief Minister

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K. Pawan Kalyan has appreciated the Education Department for implementing various schemes in the names of eminent social workers, scientists and educationists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that naming the schemes after famous personalities such as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dokka Seethamma was inspiring, and it was a good gesture worth emulating.

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Human Resources Development Minister N. Lokesh deserved a pat for doing it, and that the youth should draw lessons from those distinguished personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In stark contrast, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his own name to all the schemes for the sake of publicity, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ scheme was named after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The mid-day meal scheme was aptly named after Dokka Seethamma (known as ‘Apara Annapoorna’) who had dedicated her life to feeding the poor and travellers.

Last but not the least was the decision to give away the ‘Pratibha Puraskars’in the name of Dr. Kalam, the Missile Man of India, whose life was a trailblazer for the youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US