Pawan lauds naming of schemes in Education Dept. after eminent personalities

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K. Pawan Kalyan has appreciated the Education Department for implementing various schemes in the names of eminent social workers, scientists and educationists.

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that naming the schemes after famous personalities such as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dokka Seethamma was inspiring, and it was a good gesture worth emulating.

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Human Resources Development Minister N. Lokesh deserved a pat for doing it, and that the youth should draw lessons from those distinguished personalities.

In stark contrast, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his own name to all the schemes for the sake of publicity, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

He said the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ scheme was named after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The mid-day meal scheme was aptly named after Dokka Seethamma (known as ‘Apara Annapoorna’) who had dedicated her life to feeding the poor and travellers.

Last but not the least was the decision to give away the ‘Pratibha Puraskars’in the name of Dr. Kalam, the Missile Man of India, whose life was a trailblazer for the youth.