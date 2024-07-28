GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan lauds naming of schemes in Education Dept. after eminent personalities

It is apt to name ‘Vidya Kanuka’ after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, ‘Pratibha Puraskars’ after A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and mid-day meal after Dokka Seethamma, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K. Pawan Kalyan has appreciated the Education Department for implementing various schemes in the names of eminent social workers, scientists and educationists.

In a press release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that naming the schemes after famous personalities such as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dokka Seethamma was inspiring, and it was a good gesture worth emulating.

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT and Human Resources Development Minister N. Lokesh deserved a pat for doing it, and that the youth should draw lessons from those distinguished personalities.

In stark contrast, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his own name to all the schemes for the sake of publicity, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

He said the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ scheme was named after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The mid-day meal scheme was aptly named after Dokka Seethamma (known as ‘Apara Annapoorna’) who had dedicated her life to feeding the poor and travellers.

Last but not the least was the decision to give away the ‘Pratibha Puraskars’in the name of Dr. Kalam, the Missile Man of India, whose life was a trailblazer for the youth.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.