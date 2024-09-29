Pawan Kalyan’s vision will ensure speedy development of Vizianagaram district, say Jana Sena Party leaders

Jana Sena Party leaders Avanapu Vikram and Avanapu Bhavana on Sunday said that JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s vision would ensure speedy development of Vizianagaram district as he had done a detailed survey over the pending irrigation projects, sick industries and other issues. Mr. Vikram and Ms. Bhavana, who recently resigned from the YSR Congress Party, were given a rousing reception by the Jana Sena Party leaders and activists as they came to Vizianagaram after formally joining JSP in the presence of Mr. Pawan Kalyan a few days ago in Mangalagiri of Guntur district.

JSP MLA of Nellimarla Lokam Madhavi, JSP leaders Palavalasa Yashaswi, Gurana Ayyalu and others welcomed the couple and joined them in a huge rally conducted from the Y Junction to Sri Pydimamba temple. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Vikram said that Mr.Pawan Kalyan’s vision made them join the JSP.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has already taken steps for the development of rural areas of the State and it will certainly help the backward Vizianagaram district also. As JSP is a partner in the NDA government, the progress is expected to be rapid in the district. It is one of the main reasons for us to join the party,” said Mr. Vikram who earlier worked as the zonal youth in-charge of the YSRCP. Ms. Bhavana, who was the former chairperson of Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society, said that more number of leaders were keen to join JSP due to its people-friendly policies.