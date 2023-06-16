ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi yatra evoking huge response in Andhra Pradesh, say JSP leaders

June 16, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

‘It is an indication that there is strong anti-incumbency in the State’

The Hindu Bureau

JSP leader S. Vishwaksen of Etcherla constituency with JSP president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party’s Etcherla in-charge S. Kanthee sree and senior leader S. Vishwaksen on Friday said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Vijaya Yatra’s success is creating tension among the YSRCP leaders across the State.

Speaking to the media in Etcherla, Ms. Kanthi Sree said that Mr. Pawan’s yatra taken up in the Godavari region had exposed all misdeeds, corruption, debt burden on the State and unproductive welfare schemes of the YSRCP government. “In spite of scorching sun, people have been attending Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s meetings. It is an indication that there is strong anti-incumbency in the State.

The ruling party leaders, who are unable to digest the success of the meetings, are targeting Mr. Pawan Kalyan again. The Yatra will ensure strong foundation for the party in all regions ahead of 2024 general elections,” said Ms. Kanthisree. Mr. Vishwaksen said that special prayers were being offered in temples for the safety and health of Mr. Pawan who would continue his tour for many months in the State.

Meanwhile, senior leaders Babu Paluru, Midatana Ravikumar and others met Mr. Pawan Kalyan and the party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar in the Godavari region and submitted a report about the issues of North Andhra region. Mr. Paluru alleged that Vizianagaram district was completely neglected during the YSRCP regime.

