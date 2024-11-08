ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s remarks show NDA govt.’s double standards on volunteer system, says YSRCP

Published - November 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Besides going back on its electoral promise of doubling the honorarium of the volunteers, the government is raising doubts over the system itself, says former MLA Sudhakar Babu

G V R Subba Rao
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on the volunteer system.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 8 (Friday), former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu said Mr. Pawan Kalyan was “falling into the trap” of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The volunteer system was established by the YSRCP government, and salaries were paid to the volunteers till June 2024, he said.

In the run-up to the elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners had promised to double the honorarium of the volunteers, but went back on it after coming to power.

“The government should tender an apology to the volunteers and pay them ₹10,000 as promised,” he demanded.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan should have checked his facts before speaking about the system as the appointment of volunteers had been done through G.Os, he said.

Besides not keeping the electoral promise, the government was now raising doubts about the system itself, which showed its double standards, he added.

The volunteers had worked relentlessly during the pandemic, he reminded, and took objection to the remarks of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

