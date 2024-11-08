 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan’s remarks show NDA govt.’s double standards on volunteer system, says YSRCP

Besides going back on its electoral promise of doubling the honorarium of the volunteers, the government is raising doubts over the system itself, says former MLA Sudhakar Babu

Published - November 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on the volunteer system.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on November 8 (Friday), former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu said Mr. Pawan Kalyan was “falling into the trap” of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The volunteer system was established by the YSRCP government, and salaries were paid to the volunteers till June 2024, he said.

In the run-up to the elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners had promised to double the honorarium of the volunteers, but went back on it after coming to power.

“The government should tender an apology to the volunteers and pay them ₹10,000 as promised,” he demanded.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan should have checked his facts before speaking about the system as the appointment of volunteers had been done through G.Os, he said.

Besides not keeping the electoral promise, the government was now raising doubts about the system itself, which showed its double standards, he added.

The volunteers had worked relentlessly during the pandemic, he reminded, and took objection to the remarks of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.