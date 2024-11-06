GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan’s remarks edited and made viral for political gain, alleges Anitha

Some people are hell-bent on creating a rift in the alliance, says the Home Minister

Published - November 06, 2024 04:00 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister V. Anitha.

Home Minister V. Anitha. | Photo Credit: File Photo

“Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan did not say that I failed in maintaining law and order, and his remarks were edited and made viral,” said Home Minister V. Anitha.

Ms. Anitha was speaking to the media on Monday night after arriving here to attend the passing-out parade of Probationary DSPs on Tuesday. She also reviewed the law and order situation in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

Ms. Anitha said, “A few people are waiting for an opportunity to create a rift in the NDA. They want to create an impression that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has made some remarks against me and derive political advantage.”

“Those who are hell-bent on creating a rift in the alliance have made viral the edited videos,” Ms. Anitha said, and got the speech of Mr. Pawan Kalyan replayed to prove her point.

“In fact, I immediately called the OSD of Sir (Mr. Pawan Kalyan). Sir himself spoke to me and said that a woman (a social activist) sought to know how a case had not been filed and the accused not arrested just because he belonged to a particular caste. Mr. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he mentioned that such things happened in the previous government,”’ Ms. Anitha said.

“I am a responsible Minister and I took Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comments positively. In fact, his words are like a supportive wall, asking me to go aggressively,” she said.

The Home Minister further said that some persons were making objectionable comments against her and the family members of Mr. Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister N. Lokesh.

“I am still being trolled. I feel ashamed of forwarding such comments to the police for investigation. Such comments are being made under the garb of freedom of expression. When some arrests are made, YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is raising a hue and cry. He should remember that Gouthu Sirisha, now an MLA, was made to sit in the CID office for posting a forwarded text. Similarly, 60-year-old Ranganayakulamma was made to sit in the CID office for long hours in the name of questioning,” Ms. Anitha said.

Lapses during previous regime: DGP

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the passing-out parade on Tuesday, Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao admitted that there were “some lapses in the functioning of the police during the previous regime,” which were now being rectified.

While refusing to respond to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s observations, the DGP said, “The police had not acted responsibly when a party office was attacked (during the previous regime).”

“The police did not register a case, or arrest the culprits citing freedom of expression. It is not proper to question the police for acting after three years. The police can act even 30 years after any wrongdoing. An IPS officer had to face the music 20 years after committing a mistake,” the DGP said.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said the previous government had not even utilised the fingerprint technology in a proper manner. “The police will not budge to political pressures,” he made it clear.

The DGP further said they had given posting to 10 IPS officers who were earlier asked to sign the register at the DGP office daily. He said an inquiry was going on with respect to a few officers, and action would be taken against them basing on the inquiry report.

