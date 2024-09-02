‘Pawan Kalyan’s ideology inspiring to all sections of society’

Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao and Etcherla Jana Sena Party (JSP) in-charge S. Vishwaksen on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s ideology was inspiring to all sections of the society, while recalling his dedicated efforts for the improvement of rural economy in the last three months. Both leaders jointly cut the cake on the occasion of Mr. Pawan’s birthday celebrations, held at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eswara Rao said that Mr. Pawan’s speeches in the Assembly were lauded by all legislators as they exhibited his strong commitment to the development of the State. Mr. Vishwaksen said that JSP’s 100 percent electoral victory indicated Mr. Pawan’s acceptance as a leader among the people. He added that there was perfect coordination between the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners.

Meanwhile, JSP leaders Gurna Ayyalu, Tyda Ramakrishna Rao and others distributed clay Ganesh idols to devotees in Vizianagaram on the occasion of Mr. Pawan’s birthday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.