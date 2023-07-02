Pawan Kalyan’s ‘fans’ damage Vijayawada theatre in an inebriated condition, arrested

July 02, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Seven youth, who claim to be fans of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, have been arrested on the charge of damaging Kapardhi, a theatre, in a drunken condition, according to North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Ravi Kanth.

Addressing the media here on July 2 (Sunday), Mr. Ravi Kanth said the arrested persons did not belong to any political party, but were fans of Mr. Pawan Kalyan. A degree student and an ITI student were among the arrested, he added.

The Satyanarayanapuram police arrested the accused for damaging the theatre at Gandhi Nagar, where ‘Tholi Prema’ was re-released, during the second show on June 30 (Friday).

“At around 10.45 p.m. on that day, the youth, who were in a highly inebriated condition, went near the screen. When the theatre staff tried to prevent them, the accused allegedly attacked them and tore the screen,” Mr. Ravi Kanth said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the theatre manager, the police registered a case and arrested them within a few hours after the incident, said Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police G.V. Ramana Murthy.

All the accused were native of Vijayawada city. Stern action would be taken against those who try to create law and order problem, Mr. Ravi Kanth warned.

Satyanarayanapuram CI M. Venkata Narayana, SI (Crime) Md. Shariff, SI Durga Maheswara Rao and other officers were present.