Pawan Kalyan’s donation of ₹4 crore to flood-hit villages to be disbursed on September 9

A donation of ₹4 crore announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan for flood relief will be distributed to 400 gram panchayats (GPs) in six districts from September 9 (Monday).

JSP leaders will take up the aid programme, distributing ₹1 lakh to each gram panchayat for taking up flood relief measures.

Civil Supplies Minister and JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said in a press release that the disbursement would be done at 20 locations in those six districts at 4 p.m. on the given date.

The donation would also be used for development of the villages, organising health camps and for sanitation. Government officials would also be involved in the programme.

