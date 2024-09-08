ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s donation of ₹4 crore to flood-hit villages to be disbursed on September 9

Published - September 08, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan.

A donation of ₹4 crore announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan for flood relief will be distributed to 400 gram panchayats (GPs) in six districts from September 9 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

JSP leaders will take up the aid programme, distributing ₹1 lakh to each gram panchayat for taking up flood relief measures.

Civil Supplies Minister and JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said in a press release that the disbursement would be done at 20 locations in those six districts at 4 p.m. on the given date.

The donation would also be used for development of the villages, organising health camps and for sanitation. Government officials would also be involved in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US