Pawan Kalyan’s comments at Ranasthalam meeting rile YSRCP leaders

January 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The comments of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the ‘Yuva Shakti’ public meeting he had addressed at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Thursday seem to have riled the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders across the State so much that they resorted to counter-attack on Friday.

Addressing the media at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was levelling baseless allegations against the ruling party and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan could not win the elections in 2019 and would meet a similar fate in the 2024 elections as well, whether he contest on his own strength or in alliance with any other party, Mr. Rambabu said.

He further said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not enjoy people’s trust. In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy won the hearts of the masses, the Minister said.

In his reaction, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry S. Appala Raju said Mr. Pawan Kalyan was resorting to politics without morals. “He is selling his cadres to the TDP,” he told the media.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was acting to the script prepared by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged.

The Minister wondered why Mr. Pawan Kalyan was talking about backwardness of the North Andhra region after 2019 and not before that when he was an ally of the TDP.

Referring to the migration of fishermen, Mr. Appalaraju questioned whether the JSP chief was aware of their plight.

“No one focussed on the establishment of harbours in the State after Independence. It is Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who has taken the initiative for setting up nine fishing harbours,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comments, Roads and Buildings Minister D. Raja alleged that JSP chief had been protecting the interests of the TDP.

‘Naidu, Pawan on same page’

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s ambition is to save and serve the TDP, and not his cadres,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan have been on the same page right from the beginning,” Mr. Raja said. “That is the reason why the title ‘datta putrudu’ is apt for the JSP chief,” he said.

He asked Mr. Pawan Kalyan not to provoke the youth attending his meetings to rebel against the police.

Referring to the reservation for the Kapus, Mr. Raja wondered how the JSP chief could promise it when there were no caste-based reservation system.

“In case the Centre permits it, the State will take a decision accordingly,“ the Minister said.

“If financial backwardness is considered, Kapus will get 7% reservation. The community will lose if 5% reservation is implemented,” he said.

In Vizianagaram, Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was using derogatory language and targeting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he was unable to digest the development and welfare programmes.

The JSP would be defeated again even if it joined hands with the TDP and other parties, they said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the youth would not believe Mr. Pawan Kalyan as the government had provided jobs to lakhs of youngsters. The YSRCP activists would teach a lesson to Mr. Pawan Kalyan if he used unparliamentary language against the Chief Minister and the Ministers again.