Pawan Kalyan’s birthday celebrations begin as low key affair 

September 02, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar had breakfast with construction workers on the occasion of JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s birthday at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (September 2.)

Pawan Kalyan, who is now in Hyderabad, had been organising social service activities rather than indulge in a birthday bash. Various programmes mainly including blood donation camps are being conducted by JSP cadres across the State.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, Mr. Manohar said the JSP offered breakfast to the construction workers instead of cutting cakes and doing other lavish activities, to mark Mr. Kalyan’s birthday.

He said Mr. Kalyan always wanted useful programmes to be held on his birthday, and that the hapless construction workers were leading a hand-to-mouth existence due to Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s policies, especially the illegal sand mining, which Mr. Kalyan had exposed in the year 2019 itself.

He noted that at least 1,000 construction workers in and around Vijayawada have been assembling at the Benz Circle for a very long time in search of wage employment but they get work only for two days in a week. This lack of regular work was causing them and their families tremendous suffering.

Mr. Manohar said the government’s failure in curbing sand mining badly hit the construction workers and there was still no ray of hope for them in sight.

“The JSP would create a fund for the welfare of construction workers if it comes to power in 2024 and take necessary measures that would improve their standards of living,” Mr. Manohar added.

Meanwhile, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed birthday wishes to Mr. Kalyan through ‘X’.

