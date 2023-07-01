HamberMenu
Pawan Kalyan working to protect interests of Naidu, alleges Ambati Rambabu

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is free to write a book on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy if he is privy to information about him, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

July 01, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has advised Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to write a book if he is privy to any information about Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reacting to the JSP president’s remarks in this regard, Mr. Rambabu told the media on July 1 (Saturday) that both Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had contested the 2019 elections, but the former was defeated in both the Assembly constituencies, while the latter ensured the YSRCP’s victory in 151 out of 175 seats.

Mr. Rambabu said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was coming to Andhra Pradesh only to criticise the YSRCP leaders and working to protect the interests of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Stating that the JSP president was confining his politics to the Godavari districts alone, Mr. Rambabu said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was trying to ensure that all the Kapu votes in the region were cast in favour of the TDP in the elections.

