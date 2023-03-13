ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan working for interests of Chandrababu Naidu: YSRCP MLA Perni Nani

March 13, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was working for the interests of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu under the guise of fighting against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged YSR Congress Party MLA and former Minister Perni Nani at a press conference at party headquarters here on Monday. 

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan claimed in 2014 general elections that he did not believe in caste. But in the 2019 elections, he projected himself as a Kapu leader ... He has been indulging in caste politics,” Mr. Perni Nani said and demanded to know whether Mr. Pawan Kalyan saw the Kapu as a vote bank. 

He said Kapu leader and former MP Hari Rama Jogaiah expected Pawan Kalyan to be the chief ministerial candidate of the Jana Sena Party. But, Mr. Pawan Kalyan was saying that he did not want the Chief Minister’s post. This was how Mr. Pawan Kalyan did politics and the community leaders were disappointed, he added.

CONNECT WITH US