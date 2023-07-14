Pawan Kalyan will never be able to enter A.P. Legislative Assembly, says Ambati Rambabu

July 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will not be able to enter the Legislative Assembly in his lifetime, and he is not fit for politics given his temperament.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday, Mr. Rambabu said, “Many people, including actor Chiranjeevi, have launched their political outfits, but only a few leaders such as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are successful.”

“It involves blood, sweat and tears. Mr. Pawan Kalyan displays love, anger, and all sorts of emotions one after the other. He does not stick to his remarks and observations. These are not good traits of a politician,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was touring the Godavari districts with the sole objective of consolidating the Kapu vote-bank, the Minister said.

The JSP president’s Varahi yatra would benefit neither his party nor the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Kapus would never trust TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said.

“Kapus were harassed during the TDP rule. False cases were foisted against them,” Mr. Rambabu alleged.

The JSP president launched the yatra only to win the confidence of the Kapus, the Minister said. The community would sail with the YSRCP, as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lifted all false cases filed against the Kapus after coming to power.

Referring to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comments on the volunteer system, the Minister said the JSP leader was afraid of the popular support for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and hence was resorting to mudslinging against the volunteer system.

He said BJP State president D. Purandeswari should know that Polavaram was a national project and that the State government was merely an implementing agency. “The Centre is free to take up the Polavaram works if it feels necessary,” the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.