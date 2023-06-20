Pawan Kalyan vows to stand by castes that are being denied growth opportunities in Andhra Pradesh  

June 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KAKINADA

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has said that he believes in ‘harmony among the castes’ and that he will always stand by the communities that are being denied growth opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu on the sidelines of his Varahi Yatra here on June 20 (Tuesday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The unpalatable truth is that ours is a caste-based society. Those who are doing caste politics are finding fault with me when I speak about the communities that are struggling to achieve their economic well-being.”

Asked why he speaks about castes, the Jana Sena president replied, “A majority of the backward classes (BCs) that depend on traditional occupations such as handloom weaving and fishing are being forced to remain in the economic strata where there is no growth. In contrast, the financial growth of the other groups is manifold and this is what angers the former. Hence, I talk about the issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Denying the allegations that he was playing caste politics, Pawan Kalyan said, “I speak about caste only to bring out the issue that most of the backward classes and underprivileged sections are suffering. It should be looked at from the social angle, not political ones.”

‘Strong base’ in Godavari

Referring to his commitment towards the Godavari region, the actor-turned politician said the region had always been a ‘strong base’ for his party.

“Most of my strength comes from the Godavari region. After the State bifurcation, many good leaders have emerged from coastal Andhra Pradesh and most from Godavari region. I wanted to start Varahi Yatra from where I have a strong base. We (Jana Sena Party) have bounced back after the loss in the 2019 elections. We have gained in the local bodies elections in his region. I have decided to reclaim it. Being the rice bowl of Andhra Pradesh, the Godavari region should be freed from all challenges such as lack of management of its irrigation and natural resources,” he said.

“We have prepared well enough for the next Assembly elections. This time, we will be strong. However, there is no end to preparation.”Pawan KalyanJana Sena Party president

Asked whether he was able to convert his fans into voters since 2019, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the youth were now strongly fighting for the cause. “The youth are ready to take to the streets and even go to jail over genuine issues. We are inching close to converting their anger into constructive criticism. We (Jana Sena Party) are growing organically as people are fighting the elections and putting in their own money. Many young voices are joining our side. These things tell it all about our comeback,” he said.

Speaking about the next Assembly elections, he said, “We have prepared well enough. This time, we will be strong. However, there is no end to preparation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.