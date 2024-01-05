Pawan Kalyan vows to fight for scrapping of the A.P. Land Titling Act in public interest

January 05, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the objective of the A.P. Land Titling Act (APLTA), 2022, appears to be to “legalise the public properties stolen by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.”

The JSP would create awareness among the people about the dangers that lurked in it, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a meeting of the JSP’s legal cell at the party office, near Mangalagiri, on January 5.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the right to property was recognised as a fundamental right following a protracted litigation in the Supreme Court, and that the APLTA was clearly against the basic tenets of the Constitution.

The APLTA was brought without proper consultation, and it gave rise to a lot of apprehensions resulting in widespread protests. People would be deprived of their legitimate ownership of properties if it was allowed to be implemented, he asserted.

The JSP chief said it was ridiculous to transfer the property disputes from the jurisdiction of civil courts to the Revenue Department, and insisted that it would cause an increase in the disputes as feared by various sections. The JSP would fight for the scrapping of the APLTA in public interest, Mr. Pawan Kalyan vowed.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, party’s legal cell chairman E. Sambasiva Pratap and Bezawada Bar Association former president Somu Krishna Murthy, and Guntur Bar Association president P.V.K. Suresh were present.

