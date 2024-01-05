GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan vows to fight for scrapping of the A.P. Land Titling Act in public interest

The Act is clearly against the basic tenets of the Constitution and appears to be an attempt to ‘legalise the public properties stolen by the YSR Congress Party leaders’, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

January 05, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
It is ridiculous to transfer the property disputes from the jurisdiction of civil courts to the Revenue Department, and it will lead to an increase in the disputes as feared by various sections, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

It is ridiculous to transfer the property disputes from the jurisdiction of civil courts to the Revenue Department, and it will lead to an increase in the disputes as feared by various sections, says Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the objective of the A.P. Land Titling Act (APLTA), 2022, appears to be to “legalise the public properties stolen by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.”

The JSP would create awareness among the people about the dangers that lurked in it, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a meeting of the JSP’s legal cell at the party office, near Mangalagiri, on January 5.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the right to property was recognised as a fundamental right following a protracted litigation in the Supreme Court, and that the APLTA was clearly against the basic tenets of the Constitution.

The APLTA was brought without proper consultation, and it gave rise to a lot of apprehensions resulting in widespread protests. People would be deprived of their legitimate ownership of properties if it was allowed to be implemented, he asserted.

The JSP chief said it was ridiculous to transfer the property disputes from the jurisdiction of civil courts to the Revenue Department, and insisted that it would cause an increase in the disputes as feared by various sections. The JSP would fight for the scrapping of the APLTA in public interest, Mr. Pawan Kalyan vowed.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, party’s legal cell chairman E. Sambasiva Pratap and Bezawada Bar Association former president Somu Krishna Murthy, and Guntur Bar Association president P.V.K. Suresh were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / land resources

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.