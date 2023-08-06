HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan vows to fight for justice for farmers displaced by Mallavalli Industrial Park

August 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday promised to fight for the farmers who had given their land for the development of Mallavalli Industrial Park (MIP) and get them the compensation as per norms. He expressed disappointment that those demanding compensation were being intimidated and even beaten up by police.

In a meeting with the land-givers displaced by the MIP, Mr. Kalyan said several farmers did not receive compensation for the land given by them for the project in 2006 and some others got only part of the payment. He pointed out that the rate was fixed at a measly ₹7.60 lakh an acre. 

Compensation was supposed to be paid as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013, but the farmers’ legitimate demand for fair amounts of compensation were ignored. 

A total of 1,400 acres were acquired for the industrial park in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district. He advised officials of Revenue and Police departments to not blindly follow the dictates of the government as they would have to bear the consequences of their actions.

Mr. Kalyan said the TDP and the BJP should also respond to the plight of the farmers who were left in the lurch by the successive governments. He asserted that the JSP would firmly support the beleaguered farmers in their fight for justice and he would personally jump into the fray, if the situation warranted.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the YSR Congress Party showed how not to handle the development of industrial parks and it should change its attitude at least now, lest the State should suffer. Already, Andhra Pradesh lost its prominence in the industrial sector, he observed.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.