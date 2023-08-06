Pawan Kalyan vows to fight for justice for farmers displaced by Mallavalli Industrial Park

August 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday promised to fight for the farmers who had given their land for the development of Mallavalli Industrial Park (MIP) and get them the compensation as per norms. He expressed disappointment that those demanding compensation were being intimidated and even beaten up by police.

In a meeting with the land-givers displaced by the MIP, Mr. Kalyan said several farmers did not receive compensation for the land given by them for the project in 2006 and some others got only part of the payment. He pointed out that the rate was fixed at a measly ₹7.60 lakh an acre.

Compensation was supposed to be paid as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013, but the farmers’ legitimate demand for fair amounts of compensation were ignored.

A total of 1,400 acres were acquired for the industrial park in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district. He advised officials of Revenue and Police departments to not blindly follow the dictates of the government as they would have to bear the consequences of their actions.

Mr. Kalyan said the TDP and the BJP should also respond to the plight of the farmers who were left in the lurch by the successive governments. He asserted that the JSP would firmly support the beleaguered farmers in their fight for justice and he would personally jump into the fray, if the situation warranted.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the YSR Congress Party showed how not to handle the development of industrial parks and it should change its attitude at least now, lest the State should suffer. Already, Andhra Pradesh lost its prominence in the industrial sector, he observed.