Pawan Kalyan visits Ippatam village after thwarting attempts by police to stop him 

There was heavy deployment of police personnel, and the Jana Sena Party president had to cover some distance to the village on foot as the police stopped his vehicle

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 05, 2022 11:15 IST

File picture of Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan visited Ippatam village in Guntur district Saturday morning and went around the houses that were demolished on Friday purportedly for widening the local roads. 

There was heavy deployment of police personnel, and Mr. Kalyan had to cover some distance to the village on foot as the police stopped his vehicle saying that there was no permission for his programme.

A scuffle then ensued between the police and scores of JSP cadres who gathered there in the early hours, which prompted Mr. Kalyan to leave his vehicle behind and set out to the village on foot. 

The residents of Ippatam alleged that their houses were razed because they had given their lands for the public meeting organized by JSP on the occasion of its formation day on March 14 this year. 

Taking strong objection to the demolition drive, Mr. Kalyan called on the villagers. 

He launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress (YSRC) government, questioning whether this nondescript village was Rajahmundry or Kakinada to widen the roads. 

The demolition was intended to threaten the villagers for supporting JSP, he asserted and advised the government to mend its ways, lest it should bear the consequences.

