Pawan Kalyan urges NCRC to carry out scientific survey of coastal erosion at Uppada

Published - July 03, 2024 09:16 pm IST - UPPADA

Inhabitants of eight fisherfolk villages lost their houses and tree cover to erosion, forcing them to abandon their places

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan with the victims of coastal erosion in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on July 3 (Wednesday) appealed to the National Coastal Research Centre (NCRC) to carry out a scientific survey on the causes for erosion of the Uppada coast and the mitigation measures needed to protect the land being inhabited by the fisherfolk in eight villages in Kakinada district.

In the run-up to the general elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had promised to address the the coastal erosion issue.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan and NCRC experts conducted a field study. The Uppada coast had lost 1,360 acres of land in the last one decade as per the Department of Survey. Inhabitants of eight fisherfolk villages had lost their houses and tree cover to erosion.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also interacted with the fisherfolk who had abandoned the coast and rebuilt their houses nearby.

Later, during an interaction with the officials concerned, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked them to explore the possibility of rehabilitating the fisherfolk from the affected coastline.

In the recent years, the geo-tube erected along the coast failed to prevent erosion. Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili and other officials were present.

