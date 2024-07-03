GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan urges NCRC to carry out scientific survey of coastal erosion at Uppada

Inhabitants of eight fisherfolk villages lost their houses and tree cover to erosion, forcing them to abandon their places

Published - July 03, 2024 09:16 pm IST - UPPADA

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan with the victims of coastal erosion in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan with the victims of coastal erosion in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on July 3 (Wednesday) appealed to the National Coastal Research Centre (NCRC) to carry out a scientific survey on the causes for erosion of the Uppada coast and the mitigation measures needed to protect the land being inhabited by the fisherfolk in eight villages in Kakinada district.

In the run-up to the general elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had promised to address the the coastal erosion issue.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan and NCRC experts conducted a field study. The Uppada coast had lost 1,360 acres of land in the last one decade as per the Department of Survey. Inhabitants of eight fisherfolk villages had lost their houses and tree cover to erosion.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also interacted with the fisherfolk who had abandoned the coast and rebuilt their houses nearby.

Later, during an interaction with the officials concerned, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked them to explore the possibility of rehabilitating the fisherfolk from the affected coastline.

In the recent years, the geo-tube erected along the coast failed to prevent erosion. Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Coastal Andhra / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.