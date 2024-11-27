 />

Pawan Kalyan urges Centre to auction red sandalwood through a single-window system 

During an interaction with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi Mr. Kalyan said the A.P. forest dept. would act as a custodian of the single window system and appealed him to consider the proposal. 

Published - November 27, 2024 01:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan having an interaction with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan having an interaction with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Wednsday (November 27, 2024) had requested Union Minister of  Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to implement a single-window system as per the Botanical Survey of India’s recommendation for selling and exporting red sandalwood.

He asserted that the single window would fetch maximum benefit out of international auctions of the precious wood. 

During an interaction with Mr. Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday Mr. Kalyan said the Forest Department of Andhra Pradesh (AP) would act as a custodian of the single window system and appealed to Mr. Yadav to consider the proposal. 

He suggested that the Central Government should bring red sandalwood seized outside Andhra Pradesh also into the single-window auction process by making necessary changes in the regulations. 

This facilitates handling of the seized red sandalwood exclusively by Andhra Pradesh as the custodian thereby preventing individual States from selling the wood on their own.  Red sanders’ (Pterocarpus Santalinus) is endemic to the forests of Seshachalam, Veligonda, Lankamala and Palakonda Hill ranges of AP distributed in about 5.83 lakh hectares in Kadapa, Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. 

