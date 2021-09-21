Pawan Kalyan to visit Visakhapatnam next month to support VSP agitation

PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar said Pawan Kalyan had already spoken to the BJP leaders on the VSP issue.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that the time is ripe for taking forward the agitation for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). JSP President Pawan Kalyan will visit the city next month and extend his support to the agitation.

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Mr. Manohar hoped that the BJP government would take a good decision on VSP so that the employment opportunities of the people of Andhra Pradesh were not affected. He said that Mr. Kalyan had already spoken to the BJP leaders on the VSP issue.

He said that the JSP had waited patiently all these days and would now switch to direct action. Mr. Kalyan has already held discussions on the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Manohar explained that the JSP chief has no cases on him and there was no need for a compromise on the VSP issue. He has been taking up the issues, pertaining to the State, with the Centre.

The PAC Chairman also said that the State had never faced so many problems as that being faced after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. He also said that the JSP was firm on its stand pertaining to the agitation of Amaravati farmers unlike other political parties, which were afraid to take on the ruling party.

Replying to a query on VSP agitation, he said: “You have waited so long. Wait for some more time and you can see how Mr. Pawan Kalyan would take up the VSP issue.

Replying to another query, he denied that there was lack of coordination among the leaders and party workers in the JSP. “Ours is a small party, we are trying to strengthen it from the grassroots level, as part of which meetings and membership drives were being held all over the State.” JSP PAC Member Kona Tata Rao was present.