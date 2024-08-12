ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan to visit Sriharikota SHAR Centre today

Published - August 12, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will visit the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) at Sriharikota in Tirupati district on August 13 (Tuesday).

He will reportedly arrive at the SHAR centre at 9.00 a.m. by helicopter from the Tirupati International Airport. The arrangements for his accommodation have been made at the Nakshatra Guest House in the centre. The Deputy Chief Minister will partake in the Space Day celebrations at the M.R. Kurup Auditorium, and will undertake a visit to the rocket launch site.

Later, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will return to the Tirupati airport and fly to Gannavaram. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr. S. Somanath, is overseeing the arrangements for the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit.

