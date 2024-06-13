ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan to visit his constituency Pithapuram after June 20

Published - June 13, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

JSP president Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Minister K. Pawan Kalyan thanked all those who congratulated him on his victory in the general elections and being sworn in as a Minister in the State Cabinet. He said he intended to visit his constituency (Pithapuram) after June 20. 

According to a press release, Mr. Kalyan expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him through his arduous political journey that started about 15 years ago. Since the Assembly session was around the corner, he would visit Pithapuram in due course. 

He would first meet the JSP cadres in the constituency and later reach out to the people in villages to get a grasp of the task at hand. 

